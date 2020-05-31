The President of the United States, Donald Trump, called for a strong hand against protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who he called “the radical left”, and expressed to state authorities his willingness to send the Army to appease the riots during protests against the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Police.

“We have the Army ready and willing. If (the Minnesota authorities) want to call the Army, we can have the troops on the ground very quickly,” Trump said in remarks to reporters in Washington, before leaving for Florida to attend the launch. to space from Cape Canaveral of the NASA-SpaceX Demo-2 mission.

The president called the protesters anti-fascists and of being on the “radical left”, and considered that the Minnesota authorities should be “harsher, stronger, because by being tough the memory of George Floyd is honored.”

The death of Floyd, a black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis when he was detained last Monday has triggered a wave of protests and riots against police brutality in this city and in other parts of the country, where the altercations.

GN, fully mobilized

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Saturday ordered the full mobilization of the state’s National Guard (a reserve corps) to deal with the situation in Minneapolis, where an overnight curfew was declared for two days on Friday. has managed to stop the altercations.

“Last night was a joke that this was about the death of George Floyd. It is going to attack civil society, instigate fear and disturb our big cities,” said Walz, who explained that “the dynamic” has changed since Tuesday, when the protests were peaceful. “We have seen more people from out of town, this is unacceptable.”

Minnesota has 13,200 National Guard personnel, but not all are prepared for deployment, with what authorities mobilized 2,500 this Saturday, compared to 1,700 that had been initially reported.

General John Jensen, who commands the National Guard in Minnesota, revealed that they have asked the Pentagon for assistance and that he has held talks in the past 24 hours with Defense Secretary Mark Esper. “We are looking at what resources we can have, whether they are intelligence or otherwise,” he said without giving more details.

