Trump called on governors to regain control of the streets of the United States. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticized state governors on Monday for what he considered an insufficient response to the riots that have taken place during the protests over the death of George Floyd.

Miami World / Infobae

In a conference call, the audio of which was quickly leaked and broadcast by various local media, Trump told regional leaders that the protesters were “terrorists” and should “dominate them.” If they did not take a “hard” approach that involves “sending them to prison for long periods of time,” they would see themselves as “idiots” in the eyes of the public, he said.

Specifically, he focused on Minnesota, the city where Floyd died at the hands of policeman Derek Chauvin after he knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, ensuring that the city had become a “laughingstock throughout the world” .

In contact with the press after the call, State Governor Tim Walz said he thanked Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper for their support, but rejected the statement: “I said ‘no one is laughing here.’ We are hurt, we are crying. We saw how a man lost his life, “he said.

Regarding the suggested approach, he said: “I told the President that a posture of strength on the ground is unsustainable militarily and socially, because it is the antithesis of how we live.”

However, Trump reinforced his stance throughout the call. He criticized the governors for not “judging” the protesters and told them to “arrest them, press charges against them and send them to prison for 10 years.”

“They cannot close an agreement where they are in prison for a week. These are terrorists, they are terrorists. And they seek to do bad things to our country. It shouldn’t be difficult to deal with this and we are going to do it, ”he said.

“There must be a retaliation,” added Trump, who has repeatedly called on governors to convene the National Guard to deal with the scenes that have taken place in dozens of cities across the country. He also reported that he would put General Mark Milley, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, “in charge,” but did not specify whether this implied a decision to deploy the army on the streets of the country.

“We have all the men and women they need, but they are not calling them. They have to dominate. Otherwise, they will be wasting their time. They will pass them over and they will look like a group of idiots. They have to dominate ”, said the President in this regard.

However, Trump encountered resistance from different governors. Among those who disagreed during the call are J.B. Pritzker (Illinois) and Janet Mills (Maine).

The first said that it is necessary to “advocate calm,” and directly criticized the President, saying that “the rhetoric coming out of the White House is making the situation worse.” Given this, Trump told Pritzker that “he did not like the rhetoric” of the governor, either, and that he could “do a much better job.”

Mills, for his part, indicated that in his opinion the trip that the President had planned to his state this week could cause new incidents. “I am very concerned about the possibility that their presence will cause security problems,” she said. Trump replied that his team would “analyze it”, but assured that he expected “a tremendous crowd” to receive him. “They want their president,” he said.

Many regional leaders have established curfews in their states with the aim of reducing the possibility of scenes of violence taking place, most of them at night. The last to do so was the Governor, Andrew Cuomo, who decreed that this will take place between 11 PM local time and 5 AM.

Cuomo criticized the actions of certain police department officials and described their actions as “very disturbing”. He also asked the attorney general, Letitia James, to carry out a report on the agents who carry out acts of brutality against the protesters.

With regard to the events in Washington D.C., which had the immediate vicinity of the White House as one of its epicenters, Trump said that the situation “was under control and we will have it under much more control.” And he indicated that he will bring “thousands of people” to do it. It seemed to refer to members of the National Guard. “In Washington we will do something they have never seen. We will have absolute control ”, he assured.

The statement came three days after Secret Service agents took Trump to a bunker at the White House to ensure his protection in the framework of the protests, when some protesters threw stones at his surroundings.

Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, designed for use in emergencies such as terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House who was not authorized to comment publicly on private matters and who spoke on condition of anonymity. His version was confirmed by a government official who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

More than 4,400 people have been arrested as part of the protests since they started last week.