15 minutes. He first linked a tweet to an alert that belied what he had written about voting by mail. Now he censured him for a message calling for violence in Minneapolis due to the death of George Floyd. This is how Twitter has been reacting to the latest comments that the President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, has been posting on said social network.

For the first time, Twitter admonished a message from the US president in which he describes as “thugs” the protesters who, in the last three days, took to the streets of Minneapolis, the capital of the state of Minnesota, to protest the death of the Afro-American citizen, George Floyd, in a police arrest.

The protests recorded episodes of looting in various shopping malls in the city. The authorities even activated the emergency protocol, including a authorization for the National Guard to attend to the authorities in “restoring security and calm due to civil unrest”.

Soon after, Trump jumped on Twitter to condemn the protesters’ actions. “These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd and I’m not going to let that happen. I just spoke to (state) Governor Tim Walz and told him the Army is with him to the end. We will take over if they start the difficulties but when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thanks! “Trump said.

Then, Twitter hid the message from users, which can still be accessed after accepting the warning from the social network. “This tweet violated Twitter’s Rules regarding glorifying violence. However, Twitter determined that it may be in the public interest that such tweet remain accessible.”

It is the first time that Twitter designates a message from the US president in this way, in the same week that the company also alerted another of its messages by misinforming about voting by mail in the US.

Trump’s response to Twitter’s warnings was immediate. After accusing the company of restricting freedom of expression and ensuring that if it were up to him, he would close Twitter if it were not for the legal difficulties that this causes, ended up signing an executive order this Thursday to facilitate citizen demand against social networks.