A gift for autocrats

The words “dictatorship” and “fascism” are often heard at anti-racist rallies held in NY.

Those terms do not refer to coup governments in Central America. They pronounce them in reference to the militaristic drift of Donald trumpPresident of the oldest democracy on the planet whose image is cracking on a global scale.

His diplomacy faces the challenge of defending the values ​​of USA in the face of the spread of these scenes of violent confrontations between the security forces and protesters, most of them peaceful.

¿Hong Kong? No, New York, The Angels or Washington.

In a tense meeting last Monday in the oval office, the nerve center of the White HouseTrump called for the “immediate” dispatch of 10,000 soldiers to the streets of the capital of the free world to quell the protests and attack his

fellow citizens. Mark Esper, Secretary of Defense, contained him and convinced him that the national guard would be enough. After the “cleaning” of the protests, the president made his triumphal walk that afternoon to the church of Saint John, Bible in hand, one of the images that will define his first term.

Nancy Pelosi, spokesperson for the Low camera, and third in the national ranking, was raised in front of this exhibition of unjustified repression: “What is this, a banana republic?”

The temptation of the president

The president wanted to remove 10,000 soldiers from the National Guard, but they stopped him

This expression is attributed to the writer O. Henry, who coined it at the beginning of the last century. “The banana republic evolved to describe any country (with or without bananas) that has a ruthless, corrupt, or crazy leader who trusts the uniformed and destroys the institutions in an egomaniacal quest to prolong his power,” he points out. Robin Wright at The New Yorker.

“I have given the order to the National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, now that everything is under perfect control. They are going home, but they can return quickly if needed, ”Trump tweeted this Sunday. Despite the success of Saturday’s massive march in Washington, on his Twitter he noted that “there were far fewer protesters than expected.” New York lifted the curfew.

At the beginning of the social upheaval after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which is in addition to the pandemic crisis that has brought nearly 110,000 Americans so far, the Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz issued a warning: “They are watching us.”

The planetary photo is badly framed. The repetition of protests in many places, among these allied countries, has placed US diplomats in quicksand on how to face the demands of human rights, democracy and respect for the law abroad, while within their borders they show the tics that define authoritarianism.

The expression of uniformed violence and brutality questions the moral authority that the country tries to project. China, Russia, Iran and North Korea they use these images as propaganda tools against the goodness of United States.

Some 160 British lawmakers have called for an end to the export to the United States of riot gear, tear gas and rubber bullets. It’s a ban similar to the one Trump asked the Congress in 2019 compared to Hong Kong.

The State Department issued a statement acknowledging the difficulty of this situation, but reiterated the commitment to freedom of expression and compliance with the law.

“The United States is proud of the role it has played as an advocate in advancing human rights around the world,” reiterated that text. But diplomats and former ambassadors stressed that abroad they have seen that many Americans are systematically denied justice because of the color of their skin.

The congressman Tom malinowski, who worked in the administration of Barack Obama, considered that the use of the military to remove peaceful protesters from the White House environment is one of the best gifts Trump has made to Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping or any other dictator, who already have the argument that the Americans they are not different.

“The most sophisticated dictators do not defend that they are angels,” said Malinowski in The New York Times. “They argue,” he added, “that America is self-righteous and hypocritical because it does the same as them.”

According David Blight, historian in Yale, the banana republic has not yet been reached, although it is on the brink.

Powell against the president of a country “without control”

The retired general Colin Powell, the first African-American who was Secretary of State and President of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, lashed out at Donald Trump for his attempt to turn the military against his own citizens. “We have one Constitution and we have to follow it. The president has distanced himself from the Constitution, “he told the CNN. He is one more on the list of high-ranking officials who rejects the way Trump has dealt with protests over the death of African-American George Floyd. Powell added more wood and assured that he will vote for the Democrat Joe Biden. “This is the largest protest movement I have ever seen. He suggests that the country is wiser and there is no going back, “he insisted. This sparked Trump’s anger. In a tweet, he called Powell cocky, “responsible for leading us to the disastrous wars in the Middle East.” The cocky adjective applied it to Biden as well. He previously tweeted that a survey gave him 96% support in the Republican Party. Of course, not a word about another poll (NBC-Wall Street Journal) in which 80% consider that the country is out of control. This is what 66% of Republicans, 92% of Democrats and 78% of independents believe. Furthermore, it indicates that there is more concern about racial discrimination than looting by a minority.

