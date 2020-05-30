The US president said he made the decision because of “complete control” by China over the body.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, gave by Washington’s relationship with the World Health Organization “terminated” (WHO), which it has accused of being under the “complete control” of China.

“We have proposed detailed reforms that must be implemented and with which the organization must commit, but they have refused to act,” he said.

At a press conference, Trump regretted that “China has complete control of WHO even though he only pays $ 40 million a year. “

In this sense, and from the White House, he spoke of an unfair treatment for Washington, which has been contributing $ 450 million annually.

“The world needs answers from China about the virus. We need transparency. ¿How is it possible that China did not let people leave Wuhan to go to other parts of the countryBut what if I let them travel abroad? ”he insisted.

“They did not go to Beijing (those infected), they were able to freely leave the country and travel the world, including Europe and the United States,” he added, according to information from CNBC.

Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the WHO for its response to the coronavirus and accused it of being at the mercy of Beijing, has previously threatened to permanently freeze US funding for the organization. For Trump, WHO is “chinocentric”. “Fortunately, the WHO recommendations did not convince me when I stopped traveling to and from China and saved a large number of lives,” he clarified.

Now, after announcing that he will permanently withdraw from the organization, the US president reported that the funds will be used for “necessary health-related purposes globally.”

The United States is the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 1.7 million infected and 362,731 deaths, although China, where the virus was detected for the first time in December, has confirmed 84,119 infections and 4,638 deaths. . (Europa Press)