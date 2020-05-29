US President Donald Trump announced this Friday that he decided to “break” his country’s relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), which he accuses of having mismanaged the health emergency of COVID-19, believing in excess information provided by China.

Although he did not elaborate on it during a press conference, Trump’s announcement marks the permanent suspension of his country’s contribution to the now-frozen organization.

This contribution is estimated at between 400 and 500 million dollars per year, which is equivalent to approximately 15% of the total budget of the organization.

Previously, the US president threatened on May 19 to permanently cut funds from the WHO and with a possible exit from his country from the organization.

“If the WHO does not commit to significant substantive improvements in the next 30 days, I will make my temporary suspension of funds to the WHO permanent and reconsider our membership in the agency,” Trump then warned in a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom. Ghebreyesus.

In the four-page letter, Trump announced that his government and Tedros had “already started conversations on how to reform the organization,” but added that “there is no time to lose” and that “it was necessary to act quickly.”

Trump condemned what he believed was “an alarming lack of independence from China ‘s WHO” and detailed that the reforms Washington was calling for were to disassociate themselves from Beijing.

“The only way forward for the WHO is if it really is capable of demonstrating independence from China,” Trump said in that letter.

No funds since April

And earlier, on April 14, the head of state ordered to freeze the funds that the United States, as the main donor, contributed to the WHO while reviewing the role of the agency in what it defined as “serious mismanagement and cover-up of the coronavirus expansion ”.

In the letter addressed to Tedros on Monday, Trump concluded this “review” with which the United States “confirmed many of the serious problems” it had raised.

In this way, Trump redoubled his crusade against the WHO when, at that time, the United States exceeded 90,000 deaths from coronavirus and more than 1.5 million confirmed cases, thus becoming the country most affected, by far, by the pandemic .

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said when Trump launched his onslaught against the WHO a month ago that “this is not the time” to question the agency or cut off its resources.

