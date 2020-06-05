Editorial: International / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Just days after the computer activist group Anonymous reappeared from the United States after years of inactivity, the representativeness under the brand continues to be present with massive data leaks on social networks.

You can read: Return of Anonymous unleashes a stir on social networks and protests in the United States

Thus, as on Wednesday June 3, the organization Anonymous Brazil released what would be the credit cards of the president of the southern cone country, Jair Bolsonaro and some related to its inbreeding circle.

Soon after, the same social platforms where the first publications went viral sought to expose what would also be the credit cards of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and the President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera.

The broadcasting houses both Visa how Mastercard They lived like this, an extensive journey with thousands of transactions from different countries, since beyond a baseless leak, credit cards actually belonged to the countries to which they were awarded, however, the information on whether they really belonged to the leaders.

So much so, that in the local case the hashtag on Twitter #PartyChilensisToTheJail became Trending Topic, after a massive digital fraud was reached to process through the cards.

While many of them required two-step verification that led to some purchases, smaller stores appear to have been affected by fraudulent purchases.

Likewise, large stores such as Fallabella were one of the most massive centers of illicit purchases that caused a total stir in the networks.

those of falabella seeing all the iphone 11, refrigerators and washing machines that were bought at 4 am #PartyChilensisToTheJail pic.twitter.com/g7DIfgHR2F – pou 🇨🇱 1B (@fivesosPark) June 3, 2020

The boomers come to plead and tag the PD! but when politicians and businessmen have been stealing from him all his life, they remain silent, in short, the mortgage # PartyChilensisToTheJail pic.twitter.com/oMXePuihKN – || Clau GO 生 🌙🇨🇱 || #BlackLivesMatter (@cbangtmt) June 3, 2020

Falabella and Bolsonaro seeing how half of Chile shit them, and they do a tt but they cannot sape them because they are pure kpopers with photos of their stan. #PartyChilensisToTheJail pic.twitter.com/nUcy0e35iU – Mvriri (@mvriri) June 3, 2020

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: International / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord