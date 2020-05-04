15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, boasted on Monday that the border with Mexico is well protected from the coronavirus thanks to the wall built by his government.

“Unfortunately, Mexico is experiencing very big problems with the coronavirus and now California doesn’t want people coming across the southern border. A classic! “he wrote on his Twitter account.” They are very lucky that he is the president. The border is very narrow and the wall is being built quickly, “said Trump.

Mexico is sadly experiencing very big CoronaVirus problems, and now California, get this, doesn’t want people coming over the Southern Border. A Classic! They are sooo lucky that I am their President. Border is very tight and the Wall is rapidly being built! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

The construction of a wall on the border with Mexico to stop illegal migration, arms and drug trafficking, and “terrorism” was one of the main promises of the electoral campaign that catapulted the White House. Although not without difficulties, Trump got the necessary financing from Congress to build some sections.

In any case, at this time the border between Mexico and the US remains closed to “non-essential” travel. This, after an agreement between both governments to contain the advance of the coronavirus.

Defends against coronavirus allegations

On the other hand, Trump assured that the intelligence community of his country “did not name the coronavirus until well into January” and that he spoke of the virus in a somewhat superficial way, “without noting its danger.”

Trump’s comments took place despite the fact that several media outlets, including the CNN television network, pointed out that the intelligence reports delivered to the president on a daily basis and that included information about the coronavirus outbreak in China and its possible expansion The US dates back to January 3.

However, it is unknown if the president read the information at that time or if the senior officials who kept him informed brought up the issue. The Washington Post reported that Intelligence agencies included alerts about the coronavirus in more than a dozen reports classifieds destined for the president in the months of January and February.

Trump, for his part, reiterated that he was informed of the coronavirus for the first time on January 23. “I was told on January 23 that there was a virus and that the country would arrive, but that it did not matter. In other words, it was not a: we have to do something, we have to do something, “he said in an interview with Fox News.

Meanwhile, Intelligence spokeswoman Susan Miller explained that a series of declassified documents have recently been released to the White House on the date Trump was informed.