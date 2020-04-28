US President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have contained the coronavirus before it spread around the world and said his government was conducting “serious investigations” into what happened.

27/04/2020 REUTERS / Carlos Barria

Photo: .

“We are doing very serious investigations … We are not happy with China,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House. “There are many things for which they can be held responsible.”

“We believe that we could have prevented it at the source. We could have prevented it from spreading so fast and it would not spread worldwide.”

Trump’s criticisms are the latest from his government aimed at the way China behaved in the coronavirus outbreak, which started late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has grown into a global pandemic that has so far killed more than 207,000 people worldwide, 55,000 of them in the United States, according to a . count.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States “strongly believed” that Beijing had failed to report the coronavirus outbreak in a reasonable time and covered up how dangerous the respiratory disease caused by the virus could be.

China’s Foreign Ministry denies the charges.

See too:

Coronavirus: myths about covid-19 that you should ignore

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

