Donald Trump bets all his political capital on the economic reopening but accepted the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections

With the November election getting closer, the President of the United States, Donald trump, has committed all its political capital to the reopening of the economy which has registered its highest unemployment rate since 1930 and, at the same time, has accepted the risk that this decision will provoke a second wave of infections.

The economic managers of the Trump government This Sunday they paraded through the large television networks with the same message: there are protocols to minimize the risk of returning to work and it is necessary to do it as soon as possible to alleviate the ravages of the economic unemployment.

The threat of “permanent economic damage”

On the conservative Fox network, the Treasury secretary, Steven MnuchinHe acknowledged that reviving the economy could pose a threat to the health of Americans, but considered that there will be “no considerable risk” if done carefully.

In fact, I think there is considerable risk if we don’t reopen. We are talking about a permanent economic damage for the American people. We are going to resume the activity in a reasoned way, which will allow a safe return to work, ”he argued.

The White House It has left in the hands of the governors and other local authorities the process of reopening the country, although Trump On Twitter, he has called to “liberate” those states with stricter measures of confinement such as Michigan, governed by Democrats and key to the November elections.

Currently, 35 of the 50 states of United States Beaches, restaurants and hairdressers have already opened, while the rest continue to be cautious.

Unemployment could hit 20 percent in May

Similar to Mnuchin, one of the White House economic advisers, Kevin Hasset, warned this Sunday that the unemployment rate could reach 20 percent in May, an abysmal rise compared to the current 14.7 percent that puts unemployment at levels not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

“Looking at the arrival of petitions, it seems that we will probably approach 20% in the next report” for May, he said. Hasset on CNN.

To alleviate the economic damage, the Federal Reserve (Fed) The United States has launched its entire monetary arsenal with massive injections of liquidity in the financial markets, massive purchases of debt and has lowered interest rates to practically 0 percent, while the Congress It has approved several fiscal stimulus programs worth almost $ 3 trillion.

The Democrats, who have a majority in the House of Representatives, want to approve in the next few days a stimulus package with a departure from $ 750 billion to help states most hit by the pandemic, such as New York.

The White House is concerned that a new injection of liquidity will increase public debt, which is already 25 trillion dollars; and that is why, until now, it has resisted negotiating with the Democrats.

Informal negotiations for a new stimulus package

However, Larry Kudlow, the chief economic advisor to Trump, revealed this Sunday that there are “informal” conversations with the Democrats for a new package stimulus.

“They are informal conversations. We are collecting ideas to see what the next steps will be, ”he told ABC Kudlow, who explained that on Friday he already had a telephone meeting with 50 Democratic and Republican lawmakers of the House of Representatives.

Tomorrow, Monday, Kudlow said, he will also discuss the issue with senators from both parties.

The star doctor is in ‘partial’ isolation

In parallel, within the White House, Concerns about the arrival of the virus in the circle closest to Trump with the confirmation of three cases in the last hours.

On Thursday a personal assistant to the president tested positive; and on Friday the contagion of the press spokesperson for the American vice president was confirmed, Mike Penceas well as a consultant from Ivanka Trump, daughter of the president.

As a result, three key figures in the health response to the virus will have to take precautions during next two weeks.

Two of them will be in strict isolation, while the main epidemiologist of the United States Government, Dr. Anthony Fauci will save a “partial” quarantine, where he will work from home, but will attend some meetings protected with a mask, his spokesman told the press.

Fauci, 79, led the response from United States AIDS in the 1990s and, in the current crisis, has become a trusted figure for many Americans, who value his advice based on scientific evidence against conspiracy theories that Trump often echoes.

The United States remains the world’s largest focus in absolute terms with 1.3 million cases and at least 78 thousand deaths from coronavirus, according to the unofficial count by Johns Hopkins University.

With information from EFE