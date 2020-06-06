United States President Donald Trump said his plan to end racial tensions in the country is to boost economic growth, while protesters – shocked by the brutal murder of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer – promised to keep the pulse in the streets until the authorities deal definitively with racial injustice.

Although the protests took place for the third consecutive day in a peaceful manner in almost the entire country, Trump once again defended the heavy hand against the protests and opted for economic development to fight systemic racism in the United States.

“That is my plan. We are going to have the strongest economy in the world,” the Republican magnate told reporters, after celebrating that the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 13.3% in May, almost a point and a half less than 14 , 7% in April, according to the last official report.

“What has happened to our country is the best thing that can happen for race relations, for African Americans,” said Trump.

“Hopefully George is looking at us right now from above, he is saying that this is a very good thing for our country. It is a great day for him, a great day for everyone,” he said.

However, the May unemployment figure for African Americans worsened from last month and reached 16.8%, the worst record since 1984, according to the report released today by the Labor Department.

That’s my plan. We are going to have the strongest economy in the world ” Donald trump

African-American journalist Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump for explanations of the victory these figures represented for Floyd and the rest of the Americans, to which the president replied: “You are of what there is not.”

The president repeated that “no one has done more for the black community” than he, but he again avoided any expression of solidarity with the peaceful protesters who flooded the streets of the country in recent weeks, and insisted on the need for the governors to call the National Guard to “dominate” the protests, the . news agency reported.

Floyd’s death, which occurred on May 25, caused a wave of outrage and protests in the United States, after a video showed that the African American died while being arrested in Minneapolis by agent Derek Chauvin who reduced him to the floor and he dug his knee into her neck for almost nine minutes despite screaming that he couldn’t breathe.

Although at first isolated episodes of riots or looting in various cities tarnished mostly peaceful marches and led to the deployment of the National Guard in some states, today’s protests marked the third day of uneventful street protests.

The spirits calmed, mainly, since last Wednesday when Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison aggravated the charges against Chauvin to “second degree murder” and charged with incitement and complicity with a second degree murder of three other policemen who participated in the arrest; accusations for which they could receive sentences of up to 40 years in prison.

As the protesters themselves pointed out, there was also a change in the attitude of the police, who in some cases marched in solidarity with them, and the conviction that outrage and violence cannot be sustained.

This afternoon marches resumed for the eleventh day across the country, with participants committed to staying on the streets pressing for police and judicial reforms.

Demonstrations in solidarity with Floyd, 46, the father of a six-year-old girl, extended today from Minneapolis to North Carolina, where the family will meet tomorrow to celebrate a second funeral service in Raeford, the city where he was born.

In Washington, city employees and activists today painted in giant letters on a street leading to the White House the phrase Lives of Blacks Matter (Black Lives Matter); a gesture that shows the solidarity of the capital government to a protest movement that has confronted it with Trump.

“The section of 16th Street in front of the White House is now officially the ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza,'” city mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted, repeatedly criticizing the protests advocated by the president.

Another gesture of support for the protesters that increased in recent days was the removal of slave symbols in various locations in the country, especially in the southern states where white supremacy and slavery ruled strongly until the end of the 19th century. .

But one of the most notorious changes occurred in Minneapolis itself, where representatives of the municipal government and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights agreed to ban the use of strangulation maneuvers by the Police and to require officers to report and intervene when they see a use. unauthorized force by another officer.

As it transpired, the agreement should be endorsed this afternoon by the city’s Deliberative Council.