. – United States President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that his coronavirus task force would continue “indefinitely” a day after he and Vice President Mike Pence said they would gradually withdraw the health-focused panel in favor of a focused group. in reopening the economy.

Trump, who said the panel would now take a new approach to vaccines, is also considering appointing an administration person for treatment and vaccination efforts, according to people familiar with the matter.

And Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, continues to play a central role in the White House response effort, including on vaccines, despite questions about the effectiveness of his attempts to obtain much-needed supplies .

In accordance with Pence’s public agenda, the task force was scheduled to meet at 4 pm ET on Wednesday. A few hours earlier, Trump explained his decision to reverse the panel’s gradual withdrawal.

“I thought we could reduce it earlier. But I had no idea how popular the task force is until, actually, yesterday, when I started talking about downsizing it, “Trump said in the Oval Office, where he was meeting with nurses. “I get calls from highly respected people who say, ‘I think it would be better to keep it going, it has done a good job.'”

“It is a respected working group. I know it myself ”, he added. “I didn’t know if the public appreciated it or not, but the public appreciated it.”

Some health experts had sounded alarms at the apparent dissolution of the task force as cases continue to emerge. After promoting the achievements in testing and supplies, Trump said Tuesday during a visit to a mask production facility in Arizona that he was “looking for a slightly different way” for the task force “and that way is security and openness.” .

Pence told reporters during a discussion in his office that administration officials were “having conversations about that and when is the right time for the task force to complete its work and for ongoing efforts to occur at the agency level. by agency ”.

Pence said the discussions are “a reflection of the tremendous progress we have made as a country.”

But a day later, Trump wrote on Twitter that the task force “would continue indefinitely with its focus on SECURITY AND OPENING OUR COUNTRY AGAIN.”

“We can add or subtract people, as appropriate,” he wrote. “The working group will also be very focused on Vaccines and Therapeutics. Thank you!”.

Still, in the Oval Office, Trump likened the outbreak to an enemy attack rather than an ongoing crisis.

“This is truly the worst attack we’ve ever had. This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center. There has never been an attack like this, “said the president.

He said the White House would be adding “two or three” people to the task force focused on reopening efforts, adding that some members who were more involved in fan production may leave, but “if they want to stay, they can.”

There is a “complete list” of people who want to be on the task force, Trump said, and the new members will be announced Monday.

The change of heart came after protests and concerns from outside health experts, who said it was too early to dissolve the health-focused panel. Senior administration officials said the plan was to phase out the current iteration of the Memorial Day task force, though they noted that the panel’s doctors, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, would continue to advise the president and they would talk to the media.

Trump has been eager to demonstrate the drive to fight the disease and reopen the country, including his first foray from the East Coast Tuesday on a trip to Arizona. He privately acknowledged that his chances for reelection in November will largely depend on how voters view his response to the crisis and the strength of the economy.

To that end, the White House has focused its attention on reviving a dying economy and advancing the development of treatments and a vaccine against the virus. In recent days, there has been more discussion among some Trump aides about the appointment of a central figure to oversee the vaccine and treatment options for the coronavirus, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Kushner, whose parallel workforce designed to corner the private sector to deliver much-needed supplies has come under new scrutiny, could be “involved” in the administration’s vaccination effort, a senior administration official said Wednesday. . But the official said the White House is looking at a “prestigious” and “empowered” director to lead the effort.

The talks are still somewhat preliminary, but among these attendees there is a sense that appointing a “tsar” to take over drug and vaccine development would streamline and potentially speed up efforts. It is unclear whether the White House would use the term “tsar.”

Last week, the administration announced “Operation Warp Speed,” which seeks to rapidly increase production, organize distribution, and determine who receives the first few doses of a potential vaccine. The goal, which may be impossible to meet, is to make 100 million doses of the vaccine available for November, 200 million doses for December and 300 million doses for January, a senior administration official told CNN.

Scientists who are part of the Trump administration’s coronavirus vaccine project have identified 14 vaccines to focus on for development, according to a senior administration official. Those involved in the effort expect six to eight of the vaccines to be tested to be made to reach subsequent rounds of trials, the official said. Officials hope to have three to four vaccines from the final tests and that they will be available, but that depends on how the tests and clinical trials proceed and how successful they are.

When the administration announced the creation of “Operation Warp Speed,” it did not mention the person who runs it, although it said that the secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, and the secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, had the task of supporting the effort.

Random, however, remains unstable in the White House. And when Trump was asked last week who was in charge of “Operation Warp Speed,” he said that himself.

“I’m really in charge of that,” he said. “I think I’m probably in charge more than anything.”

The division of the Department of Health in charge of vaccine development, BARDA, has seen it lose its leadership after former director Dr. Rick Bright was fired. Bright filed a formal wrongdoing complaint Tuesday, alleging that his early warnings about the coronavirus were ignored and that his concerns about promoting an unproven drug announced by the president led to his dismissal.

BARDA has issued nearly $ 1 billion in grants to Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to develop a vaccine.

While the working group has discussed these issues in the past two months, there has been no central figure to specifically coordinate them. Fauci has focused on vaccine development, but his other roles in the task force have also taken up his time.

People familiar with the matter said the administration could name a director for Operation Warp Speed ​​in the coming days, but that interviews are still ongoing.

CNN's Jim Acosta, Kristen Holmes, and Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

