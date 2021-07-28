Trump-backed candidate lost in special congressional election in Texas

15 minutes. The candidate supported by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in the special election to the United States Congress (USA) held this Tuesday in Texas lost to a Republican considered moderate.

Susan Wright, widow of Congressman Ron Wright (who died in February from COVID-19), received 46.8% of the vote versus 53.2% for Jake Ellzey in Texas’s 6th District, which groups counties outside of Dallas.

The special congressional election this Tuesday in Texas was called after Wright’s death. It was a second round in which the 2 candidates were Republicans, as no Democrat qualified in the first multi-party round in May.

Trump announced his support for Wright, whose campaign focused on his alliance with the former president. Ellzey, for her part, spoke about other issues such as education.

The defeat of a Trump-backed candidate comes as a surprise at a time of maximum polarization within the Republican Party.. However, in this type of election, participation is usually very low.

In addition, some Democrats, with no candidate of their own to vote for, went to the polls in support of Ellzey.

Wright was the second Republican congressman to die of COVID-19 earlier this year, after Luke Letlow.

Letlow’s widow Julia Letlow also stood in the special congressional election in Texas to fill the vacancy left by her husband. In her case, she was elected.

Who is Jake Ellzey?

Commander Ellzey was a fighter pilot.

He graduated from the US Naval Academy and completed his service as an air chief on the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan., according to their website. “In his 20 years of service, Commander Ellzey was sent 9 times, including to Afghanistan and Iraq. He served 5 combat trips by air and one by ground with Seal Team 5,” the portal indicates.

For her service, Ellzey received 2 bronze stars and 8 air medals. After retiring from the military, he became a local businessman and was appointed by Governor Rick Perry to serve as a Texas commissioner on the state’s Veterans Commission. Currently, he is a pilot for a DFW-based commercial airline.