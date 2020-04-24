President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday that will provide $ 484 billion in additional aid to businesses and hospitals, which are feeling the brunt of a pandemic that has claimed more than 50,000 lives in the United States and has eliminated nearly one out of every six jobs in the country

AP –

The new law is the latest effort by the federal government to help keep companies afloat that have had to shut down or dramatically alter their operations as states try to slow the spread of the virus. In the past five weeks, approximately 26 million people have applied help unemployment, or about 1 in 6 US workers.

Trump thanked Congress for “responding to my call” to provide critical assistance and said it was “a tremendous victory,” but easy approval of this help it hides a potentially more bumpy path for future projects, much more ambitious and that can be much more difficult to obtain legislative approval.

The bipartisan bill was passed Thursday, almost unanimously, after lawmakers physically met in Washington for the first time since March 27, taking stricter measures to distance each other, with the goal of demonstrating that they can carry out his work despite the crisis of COVID-19.

Lawmakers wore face masks and masks, adding a dismal touch to their work of helping a country battered by a health crisis and its devastating economic costs.

“Millions of people are out of work,” said Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. “It is a very, very sad day. We arrived at the plenary with almost 50,000 deaths, a huge number of people affected and the uncertainty of all this. We hope to enter a recovery phase soon, but at this moment, we are still in the mitigation phase” of the damage, he added.

At the base of the project is a request for 250,000 million dollars from the Trump government to replenish a fund of help small and medium-sized companies to cover payroll, rent and other expenses. The payroll program provides forgivable credits, so that business they can continue to pay their workers while they are forced to stop their operations, due to orders of confinement and social distancing.

It also includes $ 100 billion that Democrats demanded for hospitals and a nationwide diagnostic testing program, as well as $ 60 billion for small banks and an alternate network of community development banks that focuses on the development of urban neighborhoods and rural areas ignored by many lenders.

It also has $ 60 billion in credits and grants for small businesses through the help Against Disasters from the Small Business Administration.