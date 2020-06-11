15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, authorized on Thursday economic sanctions and to extend visa restrictions against officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC). These would have dedicated to investigating American troops.

It is, therefore, a new sign of rejection of the international tribunal.

“The actions of the International Criminal Court are an attack on the rights of Americans and threaten to undermine our sovereignty national. “This was stated by the White House in a statement.

Happening today: President @realDonaldTrump is signing an executive order to “authorize economic sanctions on employees of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for pursuing investigations into U.S. military and intelligence personnel at Russia’s behest.” https://t.co/qTKEBMjMll – The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 11, 2020

As a consequence, “the President has authorized financial sanctions against Court officials directly implicated in an effort to investigate US personnel without US consent.”

These measures include the property lock that these officials may have under US jurisdiction.

He also noted that he has “strong reasons to believe that there is corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of the Office of the Prosecutor (post held by the prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda).

“Despite repeated calls from the US and its allies for reform, the Court has not taken any action for its reform and has continued to pursue politically motivated investigations against us and our allies, including Israel. “

In his 2018 speech to the UN, Trump rejected the “legitimacy and authority” of the ICC. In his opinion, he exceeds his decisions and violates the country’s sovereignty.

Notably The US has never been a member of the ICC. It is based in The Hague, The Netherlands, and was founded in 1998.