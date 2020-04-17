US President Donald Trump on Friday attacked four Democratic governors for how they deal with the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when tensions between the Republican leader and states are increasing over how and when to ease restrictions imposed on contain the outbreak.

4/17/2020 REUTERS / Leah Millis

Photo: .

In a Twitter post, Trump teased Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer by writing “Liberate Michigan” in an apparent reference to strong criticism that included street protests against strict measures she determined to contain the disease in her state.

Trump has directed similar tweets, with “Liberate” to Minnesota and Virginia, where Democratic governors have been the target of similar protests from Trump supporters, who oppose harsh measures like confinement to contain the coronavirus.

At the same time, tensions between Trump and Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York have evolved into quarrel and sarcasm in a real-time discussion between Trump on Twitter and Cuomo at a daily television briefing.

The governor, whose state is the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, sparked a wave of criticism against Trump after a reporter’s question about the president’s tweet suggesting that New York asked for too much help that was never fully used.

Trump tweeted that Cuomo had asked for a “ridiculously” high number of fans at the height of the New York crisis.

The governor said the president should “perhaps get up and go to work” instead of watching TV and accused him of favoring the aviation industry and other business associates in a recent bailout package that left little for the states.

See too:

Coronavirus: afraid of covid-19, owners in the Middle East abandon pets

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

