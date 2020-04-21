The US president focused on highlighting that his government has done a great job on the issue and that those who disagree have political reasons.

By: Notimex

The President of United States, Donald trump, criticized the governors of Maryland and Illinois, who have asked for greater federal aid to increase the capacity of tests of COVID-19, before being able to reopen state economies.

In his daily press conference, Trump said that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan did not understand the call that the White House made earlier Monday to state leaders, in which they were informed about the location of the federal clinical laboratories. in the states.

Hogan said that he already knew where the laboratories are and that the White House was not telling him anything new, as well as that he has been pressing for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) system to help them with the tests for more than a month, he reported The Hill.

The president replied that Hogan “did not understand much about what was going on.” He also criticized the governor’s decision to buy evidence from South Korea and said that this was not necessary, because if he had called Vice President Mike Pence, “it could have saved a lot of money.”

Subsequently, Trump criticized Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker, saying that he does not understand his own ability (to apply evidence) and simply asks the federal government to “provide unlimited support,” Trump said.

Faced with increased pressure from the states towards the White House due to greater evidence of COVID-19Trump focused on highlighting that his government has done a great job on the issue and that those who disagree have political reasons.

However, during today’s briefing, the president contradicted yesterday’s statement about invoking the defense production law to get companies to increase the production of swabs needed for testing.

When asked about when he would invoke the law, the president replied that “we really don’t need it.” Undersecretary of Health Brett Giroir said they have spoken with a company that has done its best to “support the effort and increase production,” referring to the fact that it has not been necessary to force it.

Trump also said he expects the number of deaths from COVID-19 in United States be less than the projections of 100,000 deaths shared by Fauci at the end of March. The president said he expects 50,000 to 60,000 people to die, while the number today exceeded 41,000 deaths.