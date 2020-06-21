Click to see the full video

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, resumed his belligerent electoral campaign today despite the growing spread of coronavirus in the country with a rally in which he charged against the « radical extremism » of the Democrats and admitted having ordered to reduce the tests of the disease so there would be fewer cases.

« The Democrats want to fill the courts with extremists, » said Trump in his first election after several months of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, held in Tulsa (Oklahoma), one of the world’s oil capitals and that It has been hit hard by the collapse in crude prices.

The president returned to his favorite topics: the disqualifications of his rival in the presidential elections in November, the Democratic candidate Joe Biden; blame China for not having controlled the spread of the virus and claim as the president of « law and order »

If Biden comes to power – he said – it will be « the end of the US » since « it is controlled by the radical left ».

Regarding the pandemic, which has already left more than 119,000 dead and 2.2 million infected in the United States, Trump defended his plan to close the borders and showed skepticism about the tests to know the magnitude of the contagion.

LESS TEST, LESS CASES

In fact, in one of the most surprising comments, he stressed that « tests are a double-edged sword » because « when you do so many tests you will find more cases. »

« So I said to my people, stop the tests, please, » said the president, whose previous electoral act had been in March.

Trump’s words come just as the daily confirmed contagion cases in the U.S. exceeded 30,000 for the second consecutive day.

And it is that the focus of the pandemic in the United States has now shifted from the battered East Coast to the states of the Belt of the Sun, such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona, which account for almost four half of new cases in the whole country.

TENSION AND LOWER ATTENDANCE OF THE EXPECTED

The meeting took place in a climate of strong tension, since it was the largest mass event in a closed space in the USA. since the pandemic began, in a stadium with a capacity for 19,000 people.

Despite the fact that the Trump campaign promised to fill it completely, the images showed that much of the stands were empty.

In fact, another pre-event was planned outside the compound along with Vice President Mike Pence, who was suspended hours earlier due to lack of attendance.

Holding a rally in a closed space contradicts the recommendations of experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC), which calls for avoiding large face-to-face meetings where it is difficult to maintain at least two meters of separation and where participants come from outside the town.

The Trump campaign insisted that these guidelines are « optional » and, although it remarked that it would take the temperature of the attendees and distribute masks, it did not force them to put them on.

Paradoxically, to attend the rally, it was necessary to commit not to sue the Trump electoral team if you contract COVID-19 on the spot.

PRISON FOR THOSE WHO BURN THE FLAG

The date and place chosen by Trump to resume his campaign for reelection have exacerbated racial tensions in the United States since the murder of African-American George Floyd in late May, which have generated an unprecedented wave of protests throughout the world. country.

Tulsa was the site of one of the worst massacres of African Americans in history, which occurred in 1921, when up to 300 blacks died at the hands of white groups; In addition, the Trump rally was originally scheduled for this Friday, a day known as « Juneteenth » that commemorates the abolition of slavery in the US, although it was later delayed by one day.

« We are the party of Abraham Lincoln and the party of law and order, » remarked Trump, referring to the Republican president who promoted the abolition of slavery in the middle of the civil war (1861-1865).

On the widespread protests, which have caused the demolition of numerous statues and monuments of the Confederation (the side of the southern states and slavers who rebelled against the rest of the country, the Union), the president was blunt while accusing from « anarchists and arsonists » to the protesters.

« They want to demolish our inheritance … We should have legislation so that if someone wants to burn the flag and trample on it, they go to jail for a year, » he stressed.

After Oklahoma, Trump will return to the road in the coming weeks with rallies for his election campaign in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina, all key states that could decide the outcome of the elections on November 3.

Alfonso Fernández

.