United States.- The President of the United States, Donald Trump warned that Tijuana, a Mexican city bordering the United States, is the most intensely infected place around the world of the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

Can you imagine open borders right now? Tijuana is the most heavily infected place, anywhere in the world, as far as the plague is concerned. You already know the plague that came from China unfortunately

The president stressed referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump stressed that the border city is the place with the most infections of the new disease, so he emphasized the progress of the construction of the wall on the border with Tijuana.

The most infected, or one of the most infected right now at the border. But we built the wall, we have 320 kilometers, more than 320 kilometers built

he pointed.

However, the official figures on the panorama of the Covid-19 in United States 109 thousand 127 deaths from Covid-19 and one million 897 thousand 239 people positive for the SARS Cov-2 virus confirm, while official figures from Mexico report 13 thousand 170 deaths from the disease and a total of 110 thousand 26 infected people.

Baja California Governor responds to Trump

Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla Valdez asked Trump to first review Covid-19 data in his country before looking at those in Tijuana.

First you look at your house

The president said. During the daily conference on Covid-19 in Baja California, Bonilla highlighted that the United States is one of the countries with the highest number of infections.

The Baja California Ministry of Health reported this morning 1,139 deaths Because of the Covid-19 in the state, 615 of them occurred in Tijuana. In total, 5 thousand 957 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Baja California