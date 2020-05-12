Underlining progress in the production and distribution of COVID-19 tests in the US, Trump said his country has “saved hundreds of thousands of lives”

The president of United States, Donald Trump, He affirmed this Monday that his country “has imposed itself” in the battle against the coronavirus and that the numbers of those affected are falling, despite the fact that the number of deaths has just exceeded 80 thousand and the number of infections is now over 1.3 million .

At a press conference to highlight advances in the production and distribution of coronavirus tests in the United States, Trump said that his country has “saved hundreds of thousands of lives” in the fight against COVID-19.

“The United States has accepted the task, we have lived up to the moment and we have imposed ourselves,” said the president.

That statement drew comparisons on Twitter to the “mission accomplished” proclaimed in May 2003 by then-President George W. Bush in reference to the invasion of Iraq, despite the fact that the war would continue for many more years.

Questioned about it, Trump assured that he was referring to the acceleration in the production and distribution of tests against coronavirusAlthough he made that statement in a context that had nothing to do with the tests but rather with the efforts of the United States. for Save lives.

Trump’s statement came shortly after the United States crossed the 80,000-death barrier from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

In addition, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments, whose projections the White House has made much of, estimates that the United States will have surpassed 137,000 deaths by early August.

Asked about that projection, Trump said that “many of those models are wrong,” and at the same press conference, he stressed that “the numbers are falling a lot throughout the country,” something that does not agree with the data.

Although the daily increase in the number of deaths has stabilized and the University of Washington expects that indicator to drop between now and August, the number of infections continues to rise and this Sunday alone there were 20,000 new cases in the US.

Trump also announced that he expects the United States to pass the 10 million tests carried out this week and boasted that his country is the one that has carried out the most tests for coronavirus so far, although, when examined in terms of per capita, it lags behind less than Italy, Germany and Canada.

The president repeatedly insisted that “if someone wants to take a test they can do it” in the US, despite the fact that the number of tests carried out so far only covers 3 percent of the population and that they are only being done tests those who show symptoms or those who have been in contact with them, as confirmed by a high position of the Department of Health, Brett Giroir.

Trump also stressed that he is “not happy with China”And that it is not“ interested ”in renegotiating the terms of the trade agreement partial with that country in light of the economic effect of the pandemic.

With information from EFE