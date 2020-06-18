In the image, US President Donald Trump (i), along with his former national security adviser John Bolton. . / Andrew Harrer / Archive

New York, June 18 . .- The president of the United States, Donald Trump, assured in an interview published this Thursday with the newspaper « The Wall Street Journal » that the only thing he liked about his former national security adviser John Bolton is that « everyone thought he was crazy ».

Bolton announced the publication of very critical reports with the President of the United States, and that it is scheduled for next June 23, although the Trump government is trying to stop it on the grounds that it contains classified information.

« The only thing I liked about Bolton was that everyone thought he was crazy (…). When you entered a room with him, you were in a good position to negotiate, because they assumed that you were going to go to war if John Bolton was there, « the White House tenant told the New York newspaper, which indicated that Trump devoted a » significant part « of the interview to criticizing his former adviser.

In his book, many of whose details have appeared in different media, Bolton maintains that in his political decisions, Trump always prioritizes his reelection above the national interest and also that he is inclined « to do personal favors for dictators he likes » .

The Justice Department asked the judge in charge of the case, Royce C. Lamberth, that the measure that he claims should also prevent the publisher, Simon & Schuster, and the bookstores from distributing it.

« The United States requests this court to enforce the defendant with the legal obligations that it freely assumed as a condition of receiving access to classified information and to avoid the damage to national security that will result if your manuscript is published worldwide, » the lawsuit states. .

US media leaked some excerpts from Bolton’s book, entitled « The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir », which offers the image of a Donald Trump who is influenced by international leaders and who ignores basic concepts of foreign policy. like Finland is not part of Russia.

On Monday, the president warned that Bolton will have « a very serious criminal problem » if he goes ahead with his plan to publish the book.