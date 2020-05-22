Trump assured that the United States will not close again if there is a second wave of coronavirus. United States President Donald Trump on Thursday encouraged the purchase of American products and the hiring of American workers to revive the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, during a press conference at a Ford automobile manufacturing plant, and assured that the country will not close again if a second spike in infections occurs.

Miami World / Infobae

“My administration is governed by two simple rules: buy American products and hire American workers [Buy American and Hire American]”The president indicated, taking up a 2017 initiative that marks both his restrictive stance on international trade and his tightening of immigration controls and dealing with illegal immigrants.

On this last point, the president assured that he is not against people from other countries migrating to the United States, but they must do so “on merit” and “legally.”

“We have another rule that you may have heard before, United States First [America First]”He added later, underlining what was his campaign slogan and that summarizes the position of his administration.

Reopening in the states

Trump has been insisting in recent weeks that different states lift restrictions on movement and quarantines imposed by the coronavirus, in an attempt to mitigate the harsh economic effects of these measures. According to the latest data from the Treasury department, unemployment in the country registered the biggest jump in its history in April, with the destruction of 20.5 million jobs.

On the possibility of a possible second wave of infections, Trump assured that “we are not going to close the country” as it was partially done at the beginning of the outbreak.

“There are people who say it is a real possibility. You can pass. And we are going to put out the fires. We are not going to close the country, ”he said.

“The global pandemic proves once and for all that the United States is a strong nation, the United States needs to be a manufacturing nation. I’m fighting to bring back jobs from China and other countries, “he explained.

Thursday’s visit to the Ypsilanti auto plant in Michigan was aimed at showing a factory operating at a time when there is debate about whether the massive return to work in the United States is prudent, with almost 95,000 registered deaths and a million and a half of infections.

In addition, Trump emphasized the fact that the Ford plant in Ypsilanti has been converted to make respirators, an essential input in the treatment of serious patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.