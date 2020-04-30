Trump boards the presidential plane

The president of United States, Donald Trump announced that he will resume his trips next week visiting Arizona, after a month locked in the White House as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think I’m going to Arizona next week and we’re looking forward to it. And I hope to go to Ohio very soon. “Trump said during a round table with business leaders. Arizona is what is called a ‘swing state’ in the United States, those that move between Democrats and Republicans, key to the elections scheduled for November 3.

“We are going to start moving and hopefully in the not too distant future we will have some massive rallies and people will sit next to each other,” added the president.

In this sense, Trump has been hopeful that he can resume the rallies for the general elections, in which he aspires to reelection on the Republican side, although he has acknowledged that it will depend on the speed with which the states lift the containment measures approved. to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope we can do some 25,000-person rallies the old-fashioned way, where everyone goes crazy because they love our country.”Trump noted.

United States President Donald J. Trump greets supporters during a rally at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, USA.

The president’s travel has been limited in April as the coronavirus spread through the United States, the country most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has already registered more than a million infections and the deaths exceed 60,000.

The last trip he made was to Virginia in late March, and since then has been confined to the presidential residence. He also spent the first weekend in March at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

For his part, the American vice president, Mike Pence resumed his travels last week and visited a factory in Wisconsin and the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

United States recorded in the last 24 hours 2,502 deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 60,583, according to the latest daily count by Johns Hopkins University.. The number of positive cases, meanwhile, climbed to almost 1,038,000. The country has the highest number of deaths and transmissions globally.

This Wednesday also reported negative figures in the economic field. The commerce department reported that the economy contracted 4.8% in the first quarter, marking the steepest decline since the Great Recession of the past decade.

However, the damage caused by the confinement measures resulting from the pandemic was only inflicted in late March. Therefore, the contraction in the second quarter, when they will have covered most of the period, is expected to be unprecedented. According to Kevin Hassett, economic adviser to the White House, the figure will range from 20% to 30%.. The economist, in an interview with the financial chain CNBC, assured on Tuesday that the fall in the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be between April and June the worst since the Great Depression.

But in contrast, a positive data generated expectations in the White House and the financial markets. It was the confirmation of the laboratory Gilead Sciences Inc. regarding the positive results of a preliminary study on the efficacy of the antiviral remdesivir in patients with coronavirus. The United States government confirmed the veracity of the study and, according to local reports, plans to authorize its emergency use.

