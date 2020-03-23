Trump Asks to “Protect” Asian-Americans Against Coronavirus Stigmatization

Donald Trump called on Monday to “protect” Asian Americans, saying the spread of the new coronavirus “is not his fault,” after being accused of fueling suspicions by speaking of the “Chinese virus.”

“It is very important to fully protect our Asian-American community in the United States and around the world,” Trump tweeted.

“They are amazing people, and the spread of the virus is NOT their fault, in any way. They are working closely with us to eliminate it,” he added.

The Republican has used the expression “Chinese virus” daily to refer to the coronavirus, first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Despite warnings from Beijing, which refuses to be stigmatized, Trump took this formula on the grounds that it was based on fact, and accused the Chinese authorities of having been slow to exchange information on the epidemic.

According to associations representing the community of Asian Americans, this rhetoric has already begun to fuel racism against them.