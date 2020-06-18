In the image the President of the USA: Donald J. Trump. . / EPA / SHAWN THEW / Archive

Washington, Jun 17 . .- The government of Donald Trump filed an emergency order on Wednesday seeking to block the publication of the book by his former national security adviser John Bolton, whose details have already come to light. in the last hours.

The Justice Department asked the judge in charge of the case, Royce C. Lamberth, that the measure that he claims should also prevent the publisher, Simon & Schuster, and the bookstores from distributing it.

The Government opened the lawsuit against Bolton on Tuesday to prevent the book from seeing the light on June 23 (expected publication date), alleging that it contains classified information, so the emergency order is one more step in this dispute.

« The US requests this court to enforce the defendant with the legal obligations it freely assumed as a condition of receiving access to classified information and to avoid the harm to national security that will result if its manuscript is published worldwide, » it indicates. the demand.

US media leaked some excerpts from Bolton’s book, entitled « The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir », which offers the image of a Donald Trump who is influenced by international leaders and who ignores basic concepts of foreign policy. like Finland is not part of Russia.

On Monday, the president warned that Bolton will have « a very serious criminal problem » if he goes ahead with his plan to publish the book.

Bolton’s attorney, Charles Cooper, has argued that the book does not contain any confidential material and that his client has worked with the White House National Security Council for months to allow them to review the content.

According to experts, Trump will have it difficult to stop the publication of the book, because although presidents have the power to classify national security information as secret, his argument against Bolton may contradict the provisions of the First Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom expression.