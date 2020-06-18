File photo. United States President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before starting a bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders’ summit in Osaka, Japan. June 29, 2019. . / Kevin Lamarque

By Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON, Jun 17 (.) – In a grim description of what’s going on behind the scenes, former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton accused him of serious crimes including explicitly seeking help from Chinese President Xi Jinping to achieve reelection in the United States.

Bolton, a former foreign policy hawk who was fired by Trump in September, also said the President of the United States had expressed his willingness to stop criminal investigations to grant « personal favors to dictators he liked, » according to a book excerpt. published in the New York Times.

Trump struck back at Bolton, calling him a « liar » in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper also published excerpts from the book on Wednesday, titled « The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, » as did the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Trump told Fox News in an interview that Bolton had violated the law by including highly classified material in the book.

Taken together, the excerpts portray a President of the United States ridiculed by his top aides and who exposed himself to far more serious accusations than those that led the Democrat-led House of Representatives to launch an impeachment process on last year.

The Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump in early February in impeachment. Trump was accused of withholding US military aid last year to pressure newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to provide damaging information about Joe Biden, his Democratic political rival.

« If advocates of the impeachment democrat had not been so obsessed with their blitzkrieg on Ukraine in 2019 and had taken the time to ask more systematically about Trump’s conduct throughout his foreign policy, the outcome of the impeachment could well have been different, « Bolton wrote, according to excerpts published in the Wall Street Journal.

Bolton’s critics point out that he declined to testify in the House of Representatives investigation as his revelations may have been significant and, instead, adhered to the guidance of the White House.

Representative Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who led the process against Trump, criticized Bolton for saying at the time that he would « sue if quoted. »

« Instead, he saved it for a book, » Schiff said on Twitter. « Bolton may be a writer, but he is not a patriot. »

Still, Bolton’s accusations provide critics with new ammunition ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, including his tales from the back room of Trump’s talks with Xi that, at one point, addressed the issue of the U.S. vote. .

« Then, surprisingly, Trump led the conversation into the upcoming United States presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capacity and pleading with Xi to make sure he was going to win, » John Bolton wrote, according to excerpts. from his book published in the Wall Street Journal.

Biden said in a statement: « If this account is true, it is not only morally disgusting, but it is a violation of Donald Trump’s sacred duty to the American people. »

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in Senate testimony that Bolton’s version was « absolutely false. »

« I was at the meeting. Would you remember something as crazy as that? Of course I did, » Lighthizer said. « I am sure this never happened. It is absurd. »

The US government has filed a complaint to prevent publication of the book, alleging risks to national security, and has requested a court hearing on Friday. [nL1N2DT2SI]

Publisher Simon & Schuster has dismissed the allegations, saying « hundreds of thousands of copies » of the book have already been distributed.

(Information from Phil Steward, Eric Beech, Makini Brice and Lisa Lambert; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira and Javier López de Lérida)