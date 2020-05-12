15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, assured this Tuesday that the Americans of Asian origin “are very angry with China.”

Trump made that statement at a controversial press conference in which he urged a journalist with Asian features to transfer her questions about the coronavirus to the Asian giant.

CBS journalist Weijia Jiang asked Trump why the statistics surrounding the virus ended up becoming a kind of “global competition” to see which is the best country, given that thousands of people continue to die in the United States. people every day.

“They die in all parts of the world and perhaps it is a question that you should ask China,” Trump replied.

The journalist then questioned the president if he was addressing her, to which Trump alleged that he was not “specifically” addressing anyone.

More fuel to the fire

This conversation, as well as the abrupt way in which the president subsequently interrupted the press conference, became an object of political debate in the US and Trump, far from avoiding the issue, alluded to the North American community of Asian origin in several tweets.

These people “are very angry at what China has done to our country and the world,” according to Trump. “They are the most angry of all. I don’t blame them!” Said the White House tenant.

It is not the first time that Trump has referred to this community during the current pandemic, which the President has repeatedly referred to as the “Chinese virus.”

The president said on Twitter on another occasion that they are “wonderful people” and “not to blame” for the widespread infections, according to The Hill newspaper.