President Donald Trump showed up Thursday at a protective medical equipment manufacturer in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The official arrived in a framework riddled with protests for and against his execution in the midst of the health crisis.

Trump started his speech, about 40 more minutes

afternoon, with thanks to the workers of the plant with the phrase “what

they are making America proud. ”

He spoke long and hard of his executions and

recommendations to the governors of the nation’s states. He said it was

It is important to create protective equipment reserves at this time, as

they did with the fuel reservoirs. ‘It cost us cheap and we were able to do it”,

he pointed out.

He took the opportunity to criticize the governors who ignored his recommendation to put construction workers to work on the roads while the orders to stay home were standing. “I told them that there were fewer people on the street that it was time to make improvements. Some listened to me and did tremendous work, but others did not. It seems they were concerned about having two workers 35 meters away operating machinery and that they would catch it. ”

He took the floor to detail the progress of the coronavirus testing centers and noted the help of CVS pharmacies joining the commission. “We have more cases than the other countries because we do more tests. In other places they do not do laboratories, so it is not known how many people are sick, “he added.

Trump maintained that they are working in the manufacture of fans and compared the work of each of them with the creation of a car. “It is more difficult,” he said.

He briefly mentioned Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, letting his audience know that “they have to tell him to start reopening bit by bit.”

“We will rebuild our future with American hands. It is better to do it here than to get it from elsewhere. Let’s keep up the good work. God bless you and bless America, “he concluded.

The presidential visit took place in the Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County amid some counties in Pennsylvania threaten to ignore the stay-at-home orders, implemented by the governor since April.

Wolf said Monday that he would withhold funds from counties that allow some companies to reopen without state approval.

Hispanics from Allentown made themselves felt at a demonstration outside the medical equipment factory that would be visited by President Donald Trump on Thursday in Pennsylvania.

Organizers of the presidential visit in Lehigh Valley prepared everything for the appearance of Donald Trump.

