In a new charge against international organizations, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, authorized this Thursday the application of economic sanctions and greater visa restrictions against officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who investigate the actions of US troops in the war in Afghanistan, a decision that court considered “unacceptable” ..



“The actions of the International Criminal Court are an attack on the rights of Americans and threaten to undermine our national sovereignty,” the White House said in a statement released this afternoon and quoted by the Europa Press agency.

Accordingly, the note added, “the President has authorized economic sanctions against Court officials directly implicated in an effort to investigate US personnel without US consent.”

Among the measures approved is the blocking of property that these officials may have under US jurisdiction.

The text also noted that the White House has “strong reasons to believe that there is corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of the Prosecutor’s Office (a post held by Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda).”

“Despite repeated calls from the US and its allies for reform, the Court has taken no action for its reform and has continued to pursue politically motivated investigations against us and our allies, including Israel.”

Already in his speech to the UN in 2018, Trump had rejected the court’s “legitimacy and authority”, considering that he exceeds his decisions and violates the country’s sovereignty.

The United States has never been a member of the ICC, based in The Hague (Netherlands) and founded in 1998, as it historically refused to sign the Rome Statute, which is the constituent instrument of the ICC.

The ICC immediately rejected the sanctions announced by Trump and called them “an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law.”

The court “firmly supports its personnel and its officials and remains firm in its commitment to fulfill, independently and impartially, the mandate conferred on it by the Rome Statute and the States that are part of it,” said the judicial institution. in a statement reproduced by the newspaper La Vanguardia.

The White House announcement was made “with the stated objective of influencing the actions of ICC officials in the context of the investigations,” the court said.

The president of the Assembly of States Parties, the legislative body of the court, also rejected the sanctions and said in another statement that “they undermine the common effort to combat impunity and guarantee responsibility for mass atrocities.”

He explained that he will convene next week an extraordinary meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly with the aim of renewing “the unbreakable commitment to the court” of the 123 States Parties.

The NGO Amnesty International (AI) also reacted to the measure, for which these economic sanctions against the members of the court “endanger” activists and workers of non-governmental organizations, Europa Press reported.

AI Director for the United States, Daniel Balson, noted that Trump’s “attacks” on the ICC could end up affecting “those who work for international justice” given the “vague language” used in the executive order issued.

“The Trump Administration is well known for undermining and assaulting multilateral institutions rather than joining and supporting them to improve their operations,” added Balson, for whom the announcement marks a renewed “assault on key institutions that help bring justice to those who their rights have been violated. “

Balson noted that the ICC investigated “individuals responsible for the most terrible crimes, from Burma, through the Central African Republic, to Darfur,” adding that “it is a court of last resort and exists to do justice in situations where states do not they are willing to do it or they are not capable, “he stressed.