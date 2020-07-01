The President of the United States announced the withdrawal of troops initially in mid-June with the aim of pressuring Berlin to increase its contribution to NATO.

Washington.- The president of U.SDonald Trump approved the plan presented to him by the Pentagon to withdraw from Germany at 9,500 soldiers as he had ordered, as reported in a statement the Defense Department.

« The approved proposal not only complies with the President’s order but will increase deterrence to Russia, strengthen the NATOit will reassure allies, it will improve the strategic flexibility of the US and the operational flexibility of the European Command, « he said.

The Pentagon chief Mark Esper and the chief of staff, General Mark Milley, presented the plan to Trump on Monday and in the « next few weeks » will report to Congress and establish consultations with the NATO.

In the statement, the Pentagon did not offer details on withdrawal dates or where the withdrawn troops will go, although it said that the affected personnel and their families will receive information in time.

Trump said last week that he « probably » will move part of the troops he withdraws from Poland and « other parts of Europe » Germany, after Polish President Andrzej Duda asked him not to remove the soldiers Americans of the Old Continent.

« Poland is one of the few countries that is meeting its (defense spending under NATO) obligations. We have been asked to send troops there, and we will probably move them from Germany to Poland, » Trump said during a conference call. Press with Duda at the White House.

U.S it currently has some 52,000 troops deployed at German bases, of which about 34,500 are soldiers active and the rest are civil employees of the Defense Department.

Germany It is the country in Europe with the most American troops, followed by Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain. These military personnel have been in German territory since the end of the Second World War (1939-1945) and, in times of the Cold War, they were considered as a containment force against the Soviet Union.