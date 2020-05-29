As leaked, Donald Trump, President of the United States, approved an executive order to limit the power of the companies that own social networks with respect to the content that their users generate. That is, it seeks that companies cannot decide what content is appropriate or not for their public, making it easier for users to sue companies if their freedom of expression is limited.

“We are here to defend freedom of expression from one of the greatest dangers we have faced in the history of the United States,” Trump said prior to signing the executive order.

The executive order approved by Trump suddenly ends with Section 230, that is, the legal protection that Twitter, Google and Facebook had that protected them from a lawsuit for the content that appeared on their portals.

“These companies have unrestrained power to censor, restrict, edit, mold, hide, and alter virtually any type of communication between private citizens or large audiences,” said Trump.

Section 230 dated from the mid-1990s, and sought to protect networks from excessive user demands.

Trump also said he has the backing of lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican Parties, who believe that Twitter, Facebook and Google have too much power.

“Twitter ceased to be a neutral public platform, it became an editor with a point of view. I think we can also say the same for Google, Facebook and maybe others. Imagine that the phone company mutes or edits your conversations, “he mentioned to justify himself.

Trump’s decision stems from a confrontation between Trump and Twitter. The social network of the blue bird tagged with the sign that it uses to designate the Fake News two tweets from Trump, in which the president pointed out as conducive to electoral fraud the new voting modality, which allows the issuance of suffrage via mail electronic. Trump immediately threatened Twitter, stating that if he continued to contradict his statements, he would delete his account and even seek to close the social network for violating freedom of expression.

In a subsequent message, he not only attacked Twitter, but the main social networks.

“A powerful social media monopoly controls a vast portion of public and private communications in the United States and we know who they are, we don’t need to name them. We will give you a complete list (with names), ”he declared.

Although, with this, Trump wins ahead of the elections, preventing his messages from being censored, normal users will be exposed to more Fake News. Therefore, it is expected that social media companies seek to revoke the law, so it could start a trial in federal courts.

