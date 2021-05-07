Trump appreciates closing of case for payment of porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 election campaign



Porn actress Stormy Daniels at an activity in 2019 to sign copies of her book “Full Disclosure” in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

MIAMI, Florida – Former President Donald Trump thanked this Friday for closing a case against him for the hidden payment of $ 130,000 to a pornographic film actress during the 2016 election campaign, from which he emerged victorious against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The Republican was satisfied today with lby decision of the Federal Election Commission (FEC), which ended the investigation to determine if the Republican had violated electoral law by not detailing the payment in the files of his presidential campaign.

“I thank the Commission for its decision to put an end to this chapter of false news,” said the former president.

The payment went to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, who then claimed that she had had a sexual relationship with Trump.

With the decision of the FEC, the former president (2017-2021) will not face any sanction.

Conversely, Michael Cohen, Trump’s attorney By the time the payments were made, he pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating campaign finance laws and was sentenced to prison.

Among the charges against Cohen was one for the payment of the $ 130,000 he did in October 2016 to secure a nondisclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels.

Cohen, who was later reimbursed by Trump, said in his plea that the payment was made to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

The complaint against Trump and his campaign was filed with the FEC by civil and democratic organizations who argued that the payment, in addition to being hidden, represented an illegal contribution, well above the limit of $ 2,700 dollars in force at that time for people.

The FEC, currently made up of three Republicans and three Democrats, is an independent agency that enforces federal campaign finance laws.

