Trump appointed US ambassador to Brazil resigns

June 11, 2021

The U.S. ambassador to Brazil, known for his friendly ties with President Jair Bolsonaro, has tendered his resignation after just over a year in office and will leave the diplomatic service, he announced in a statement Thursday.

Ambassador Todd Chapman said he wrote to President Joe Biden on Wednesday to inform him of his decision and that he would be moving to Denver to be close to his children and seek other career opportunities.

On the social network of Twitter, Chapman wrote several messages in Portuguese where he describes his feelings: “With mixed emotions, I wrote yesterday to @POTUS (president Joe Biden) to inform my decision to retire from public service after a career of 30 years for positive personal reasons ”.

