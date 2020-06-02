The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced Monday the deployment of thousands of armed soldiers in Washington, after the disturbances on Sunday night, which he described as a “disgrace”.

In the midst of a wave of protests over the death a week ago of a black citizen in Minneapolis, suffocated by a white police officer who was immobilizing him, Trump announced that he will deploy the military to stop “the riots, looting, vandalism, attacks and free destruction of property. “

My fellow Americans – My first and highest duty as President is to defend our great Country and the American People. I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our Nation – and that is exactly what I will do… pic.twitter.com/pvFxxi9BTR – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

“What happened in the city last night is an absolute disgrace,” Trump said in a speech at the White House at the same time that police began dispersing a protest a few meters from the building.

“I am sending thousands upon thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers,” he said.

After a weekend of peaceful demonstrations that led to riots at night, including an attempt to set fire to a historic church across from the White House, Trump called the acts “internal terrorism” and said he will deploy the National Guard.

After the statements in the gardens of the White House, the president announced, to the general surprise, that he would go to a “very very special” place.

And then, He made his way on foot to the so-called “Church of the Presidents”, the Church of Saint John, a historic building near the White House, which after the Sunday debris was partially damaged by a fire and with graffiti.

“We have a great country,” said Trump, with a Bible in hand.

“It is the largest country in the world. And we guarantee its safety,” he added shortly afterward, along with Attorney General Bill Barr and White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

A few minutes before the president’s arrival, the police had evacuated the numerous protesters present at the site and in adjacent Lafayette Square.

This outbreak of protest is the most widespread the United States has experienced since 1968 when several cities suffered fires following the murder of the black leader of the fight for civil rights, Martin Luther King Jr.

These incidents are also reminiscent of the violence that rocked Los Angeles in 1992 in a wave of outrage after four police officers were acquitted after brutally hitting black biker Rodney King.

