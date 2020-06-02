United States President Donald Trump announced the deployment of “thousands of armed soldiers” in Washington in the face of protests after the death of George Floyd.

He described as “internal terrorism” the “incidents” related to the death of Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, and announced the deployment of thousands of “armed” soldiers and the civilian police to stop “riots, looting and destruction of property ”in Washington.

“I told the governors that it is time to dominate the streets with an overwhelming police presence,” said Trump.

The president threatened cities that refuse to deploy the Army and “we will solve the problem quickly for them.”

While the president gave his speech in the White House, the police fired tear gas to disperse protesters protesting in front of the presidential residence, on the edge of the hour when the curfew began.

Dozens of protesters protesting racism shouted “Without justice, no peace,” as they ran, just as Trump began a solemn speech to the nation.

Washington extends the curfew by four more hours

The Mayor of the District of Columbia, where Washington is, extended the curfew in the US capital to four hours more after protests over the death of African-American citizen George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of the police, which this weekend They left destruction in the surroundings of the White House.

In a message on her Twitter account, the district mayor, Muriel Bowser, indicated that the curfew will be applied throughout the city between Monday and Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. local time and 6:00 a.m. local.

The restriction went into effect on Sunday between 23:00 local time and 6:00, but protesters challenged it with bonfires in the vicinity of the presidential residence, under strong custody of the Secret Service and the Police, and attacks on establishments. commercial and facades in the capital center.

The measure, he explained, does not cover “essential workers”, including health care personnel, and media personnel identified with their credentials.

