The United States breaks its relationship with the WHO by managing Covid-19, President Donald Trump announced this Friday.

Trump accused the WHO of mismanaging the Covid-19 health emergency by over-believing the information provided by China.

“Today, we will break our relationship with the World Health Organization,” Trump announced in a statement to the press from the White House, in which he did not accept questions.

Trump ordered last April 14 to temporarily freeze the funds that the United States, as the main donor, contributes to the WHO while reviewing the role of the agency, in what he defined as “serious mismanagement and cover-up of the expansion of the coronavirus.”

Last week, Trump gave the agency 30 days to undertake reforms, which neither he nor the White House publicly detailed, and warned that otherwise, it would permanently cut funds and his country would leave the institution.

Although half of this period has not yet passed, Trump concluded this Friday by stating that the WHO “has refused to act” and “undertake the reforms requested” by the United States, for which he has decided to break the relationship with the organism.

The White House did not immediately give details, but it is expected that Trump’s announcement will mean the permanent suspension of his country’s contribution to the organization, which represents between 400 and 500 million dollars a year, which is equivalent to approximately 15 % of the total body budget.

“China has full control over the WHO, despite paying only $ 40 million a year, while the United States pays approximately $ 450 million,” Trump stressed.

Faced with the prospect of losing its main taxpayer, the WHO launched this week a namesake foundation with which the agency can receive donations from individuals, companies or other actors.

The President of the United States, which with more than 1.7 million infected people is the country most affected in the pandemic, accuses the WHO of having mismanaged the global health emergency, especially in the initial stages of the crisis, believing in excess information provided by the Chinese authorities.

Against this, the WHO, which defends the initial Chinese management, assures that it has alerted promptly about the severity of COVID-19 since January and already declared the international emergency on the 30th of that month, when more than 90 percent of cases they were still concentrated in Chinese territory.

Throughout his more than three years in the White House, Trump has not shaken his hand to break the international consensus by withdrawing the United States from Unesco, from the United Nations Human Rights Council, from the Paris Agreement on the climate crisis or the nuclear pact with Iran.

The United States, which has already exceeded 101 thousand deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, is still unable to stop the progression of the disease, which has infected 1.7 million inhabitants in this country.

This note was originally published in Noticieros Televisa