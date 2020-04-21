Donald Trump said Monday that he will “temporarily” suspend migration to the United States due to the “Invisible Enemy” of the new coronavirus, at a time when protests continue in the country to end the confinement, which is slowly beginning to rise. in Europe.

Drastic measures to contain the pandemic have paralyzed the global economy, causing a brutal drop in oil prices on Monday, which for the first time in history stood at negative levels due to the collapse in demand.

Governments around the world debate how and when to lift the restrictions, in order to avoid a second wave of contagions and also to prevent the crisis from being even greater, since the pandemic currently places more than half of its population in their homes. The humanity.

Trump, who has encouraged recent protests against confinement in various parts of the United States, announced Monday that he will “temporarily” halt immigration, a favorite subject of his supporters, in a year of re-election.

“In view of the Invisible Enemy attack, in addition to the need to protect the employment of our GREAT American citizens, I am going to sign an executive order to suspend immigration to the United States,” he said on Twitter.

At least 22 million Americans have applied for subsidies after losing their jobs since mid-March, and several in the country have brought their frustration to the streets.

In one of the largest protests, hundreds of people braved the limits of social distance at a “Patriot rally” in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a scene that was repeated in Michigan, California and Ohio.

“People will starve, they will commit suicide, they will lose everything because of this. The cure, as Trump says, the cure cannot be worse than the disease,” said protester Rose Bayer, 50.

But four in five Americans support the containment measures, according to a Quinnipiac poll.

Similar protests also occurred in Vladikavkaz, in Russia, or in the poor suburbs of Paris.

The new coronavirus has caused more than 168,000 deaths worldwide since it emerged in China in December, according to a balance sheet established by . based on official sources on Monday. In addition, there are more than 2,437,000 cases of contagion in 193 countries or territories.

The effects of the health crisis threaten a second Great Depression, as millions of people around the world lose their jobs and the economy stops.

A dizzying drop in demand and the near saturation of US stocks plunged the WTI barrel for delivery in May to -37.63 dollars in New York. That is to say, it was paid to get rid of the stored crude that, in the face of the world’s paralysis, has not been sold. An incredible and incredible image just a few months ago.

Future prices rebounded to positive ground in the Asian market on Tuesday.

The fall in crude oil is a “very hard blow” for Ecuador, an oil country heavily affected by the epidemic and a debt of 60% of GDP, said its president Lenín Moreno.

For his part, Trump announced that the United States will buy 75 million barrels of crude, if Congress gives the green light, to fill its strategic reserve or open to third parties the ability to store that crude in exchange for remuneration, taking advantage of the fall Of the prices.

– WHO strikes back, UN calls for equity –

While scientific efforts to stop the pandemic continue, the 193 members of the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution – the second in the year on the subject – calling for “equitable access” to “future vaccines” against covid-19, stressing that the goal should be to make vaccines “available to all who need them, especially in developing countries.”

The countries also stressed the “crucial leadership role” of the World Health Organization (WHO), so criticized by Trump, that he decided to suspend its financing to the entity.

From Geneva, the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, assured that he did not hide anything from Washington: “We launched an alert from the first day,” said the doctor.

– Europe begins to rise –

Europe begins to glimpse the end of confinement with partial openings in some countries in view of a decrease in the balance of sick and deceased in the most active foci of the disease such as France (more than 20,000 dead), Spain (21,000) and Italy ( more than 24,100).

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed that the situation is still “fragile”, after authorizing the opening of small stores, while classes in primary and secondary schools will gradually resume from May 4.

It would be “regrettable a relapse,” he said.

This exit strategy from the crisis in Germany, the economic engine of the continent, is closely watched by the rest of a Europe confined for more than a month.

In Norway, where the pandemic also seems to be under control, nurseries and schools for children reopened on Monday after five weeks.

By contrast, in the UK (more than 16,500 deaths), confinement will last at least three more weeks.

– Bolsonaro wants an end to the quarantine –

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro said he expects the isolation measures decided by several governors to be lifted this week, despite the fact that the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health, is heading towards its rise in the Latin American country most affected by COVID. -19.

In Mexico, the states of Jalisco and Michoacán, where 10% of the population lives, have imposed punishments for those who breach isolation.

The great unknown that hangs over Latin America – where there are already more than 100,000 infected – is the economic slowdown generated by the confinement, added to the uncertainty about the behavior of the virus in southern countries, which will begin their winter in June.

In Chile, the government of President Sebastián Piñera launched a bill on Monday that seeks to establish an “emergency family income”, which will be delivered for three months to the poorest families in order to face limitations on informal employment by the coronavirus.