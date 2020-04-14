United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the suspension of his country’s funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), accusing it of covering up the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread throughout the world.

Trump said at a press conference that he was ordering his government to stop sending the funds, while “a review is underway to assess WHO’s role in mismanagement and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

According to Trump, the WHO prevented transparency about the outbreak first reported in China in December.

The United States is the largest funder of this agency of the United Nations system, which it awarded $ 400 million last year.

“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns about whether the generosity of the United States has been used in the best possible way,” said the president from the White House gardens.

This coup by Trump to the WHO reflects his belief that the organization is biased towards China and colluded to prevent the main economic rival of the United States from having to be open about the health crisis that was unfolding in his territory.

According to Trump, this cost other countries crucial time to prepare and delay decisions to stop international travel that would have prevented contagions.

“The WHO attack on travel restrictions put political correctness above life-saving measures,” he said.

“If WHO had done its job of bringing medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and denounce China’s lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very few deaths,” Trump said.

“This would have saved thousands of lives and avoided global economic damage. Instead, the WHO accepted to the letter what China assured it … and defended the actions of the Chinese government,” he added.

Critics have noted that for weeks after the coronavirus epidemic began to unfold, Trump frequently praised Beijing’s response and downplayed the danger it posed in the United States.