WASHINGTON, Apr 4 (.) – United States President Donald Trump said Saturday that his government will deploy thousands of military personnel in the states to help deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

“We are going to add a large number of military to help,” Trump said at a daily news conference, adding that 1,000 troops are being sent to New York City, including doctors and nurses.

(Report by Jeff Mason and Makini Brice; written by Lindsay Dunsmuir. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)