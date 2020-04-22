So far, the US has registered 45,950 deaths from Covid-19 and 835,316 confirmed cases; New York State, with more than 15 thousand deaths, has become the main focus of infection in the country.

Madrid / Europa Press. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Wednesday that the government will coordinate with local authorities to carry out the reopening of national parks for “Americans enjoyment” despite pandemic of coronavirus.

“We are going to start reopening our country,” Trump said during a White House ceremony in which he planted a tree to mark the Earth day.

Although he did not specify when said reopening will take place, Trump pointed out that “thanks to the significant progress registered in the fight against the invisible enemy, he can announce that based on my administration’s guidelines to reopen the country, public parks and lands will be reopened.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who also attended the ceremony, explained that the administration has already started working with the governors to reopen them and so let “Americans enjoy the blessing of these extraordinary places.”

Interior Minister David Bernhardt pointed out shortly after hearing the news that the administration is committed “to work to carry out this reopening gradually and safely.” In this sense, he assured that more details will be offered soon.

In total, EThe United States has registered 45 thousand 950 deaths from Covid-19 and 835 thousand 316 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, making it the most affected country in the world. The state of New York, with more than 15 thousand deaths, has become the main focus of infection in the country.