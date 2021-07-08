Trump announces lawsuit in US against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will file a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, intensifying his battle for freedom of expression on the networks, after the censorship of which he claims to be a victim by the technological giants.

“Today together with the America First Policy Institute I am filing, as its principal representative, a major class action lawsuit against the big tech giants, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey,” he announced Trump to reporters at his Bedminster, NJ, golf club.

These three top executives “implement an illegal and unconstitutional censorship,” he said during a formal speech he gave on a podium where his name was inscribed. Viewers applauded his announcement.

“We are asking the Federal Court of the Southern District of Florida order an immediate end to illegal and shameful censorship by social media groups targeting Americans, ”he said. “We demand (…) the end of forced silence,” he claimed.

“There is no better proof that ‘big tech’ is out of control than the fact that they banned the incumbent president of the United States” from expressing himself on their platforms, he insisted.

“If they can do it to me, they can do it to anyone. And furthermore, that is exactly what they do ”, he justified.

However, Trump left a promise: “We are committed to a battle that we are going to win.”

In June, Facebook announced its decision to suspend Trump’s accounts for two years.

The Republican had already been temporarily excluded on January 7, while he was still president, for having encouraged a mass of followers a day earlier during the invasion of the Capitol, the seat of Congress in Washington, an unprecedented decision.

The social network Twitter had also suspended it after the invasion of the legislative headquarters in the middle of the certification session of the victory of his rival, Joe Biden, that January 6.

Before being suspended, Trump had nearly 89 million followers on Twitter, 35 million on Facebook and 24 million on Instagram.

“Google and YouTube have removed countless videos that dared to question the criteria of the World Health Organization” (WHO) during the coronavirus pandemic, he also explained on Wednesday.