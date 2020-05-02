President Donald Trump led a press conference to update information on the special fight against the coronavirus.

The president announced that the FDA will allow each state to authorize the necessary medical tests.

This in order to increase the capacity to carry out the coronavirus medical examinations.

It also announced the expansion of Medicaid’s remote service, TeleHealth. Medicaid beneficiaries will be able to consult any doctor, by phone or by videoconference, at no additional cost.

This measure will allow maintaining the capacity of hospitals, which may be necessary later.

The head of the national executive also said he was in talks with the leaders of fast food companies regarding the restrictions imposed.

He expressed that they promised to keep their businesses open despite the fact that they can only sell food to take away or to be delivered.

Trump emphasized that a 15-day period has been established for the COVID-19 outbreak to be contained.

He noted that said actions involve:

stay at home

postpone unnecessary trips

limit social interactions and do not exceed 10 people.

The President reiterated that the Senate is reviewing legislation to provide free medical examinations.

As well as paid sick days and medical disabilities for workers affected by the virus.

Trump hinted at a conversation with Governor Cuomo and said, “We had a good talk this morning. We are both doing a great job. We are coordinating. And we agree that each state needs different things. And I think we are in the Same way”.

The president expressed that New York is the center of attention and that FEMA will be involved on a different level; like the engineering body of the National Army.

In two weeks, the president wants the government to send checks to Americans to offset the cost of the coronavirus in the family economy.

This was stated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during the meeting with the media.

Many details about the plan were not released, but officials clarified that the millionaires would not receive the ransom.

The White House is asking Congress to pass an emergency ‘bailout’ to help businesses and taxpayers deal with the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

They also announced that taxpayers who owe money in taxes, may defer payment for 90 days, without charging interest or penalties.

