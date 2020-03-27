The US President made the National Guard available to the states of Washington, New York and California

EFE –

The President from U.S., Donald trump, made this Sunday available to the states of Washington, New York and California, the most affected by the contagions of the Covid-19 in the country, the National Guard to support their efforts against coronavirus.

“They are badly beaten,” said the governor during the daily press conference of the task force on the coronavirus in the White House, when referring to the situation in those states.