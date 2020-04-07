US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he reached an agreement with the 3M manufacturer that will allow the United States to receive millions of surgical masks in the coming months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I can announce that today we have reached a very friendly agreement with 3M for the delivery of 5.5 million additional high-quality masks each month,” Trump said at the daily White House press conference on the coronavirus crisis.

“Therefore, we will receive 166.5 million masks in the coming months for our healthcare personnel, who are on the front line,” he said.

Last week, the US president invoked a law dating from the Korean War, to mobilize as a priority and exceptionally, the production of 3M for the security needs of the country.

On Friday, the US company defended its export policy and warned of the “significant humanitarian consequences of failing to provide masks to health workers in Canada and Latin America” ​​where they claim to be essential suppliers.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in particular, had advocated for the continuation of cross-border trade.

But the deal announced Monday “will allow 3M to continue shipping masks produced in the United States to Canada and Latin America, where 3M is the main source of supply,” the company said in a statement.

Donald Trump greeted on Monday that “the 3M saga” ended in a “very happy” way.