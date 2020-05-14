Trump announces $ 500 million to spend on the New York Subway and promote an end to quarantine. President Donald Trump announced today that nearly $ 500 million in transit funds from the CARES Act will go to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) that operates public buses, the New York Subway and the suburban LIRR and Metro trams. -North.

Miami Mundo / The NY Newspaper

“Significant funding to keep transit systems clean and operational and get people back to work! Spend it wisely! ”Trump said on his Twitter account.

The MTA, the nation’s largest public transportation agency, will receive funds of around $ 3.9 billion dollars after asking the federal government for a billionaire bailout, Pix11 recalled.

The system, which for years has been in serious financial trouble, has seen its situation more complicated by the dramatic drop in the number of passengers since the start of the pandemic in the city, and the suspension of charges on buses to keep the door. closed front in driver protection.

In addition, since May 6 the Metro has an unprecedented closure of four hours every morning to clean it thoroughly and avoid the indigent, generating additional expenses just when there is less income at the box office.

The MTA has requested another $ 3.9 billion after receiving the same amount in the first federal stimulus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for urgent action, calling the Metro situation “disgusting” and “disrespectful” for New Yorkers who depend on public transportation, especially the “essential workers” in the pandemic.

The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act provides emergency assistance and health care response for individuals, families, and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.