Donald Trump’s long list of “enemies” ranging from Democrats and the media to immigrants finished incorporating a new member on Wednesday: social networks.

The President of the United States signed an executive order intended to remove some of the legal protections traditionally granted to these platforms, which are not legally responsible for the content published by their users.

Specifically, the order authorizes regulators to assess whether networks should be legally responsible for what users post.

The decree comes after days of strong criticism of Trump on Twitter, a network that labeled two of the president’s tweets Monday as “unsubstantiated.”

It was the first time that Twitter used the evaluation of facts and press publications to contrast a tweet in which Trump claimed that the ballot-by-mail ballots for the upcoming November elections were unreliable.

In signing the order, Trump accused social media of having “power without control.”

“Great action to follow,” he tweeted later.

Several critics and legal experts have stated that the US Congress or your court system must participate in any decision to change legal protections for these platforms and that it should not be done only through an executive order.

The order is expected to face legal challenges in court.

What does the executive order say?

The order aims to amend the so-called Communications Decency Act, a United States law that offers legal protection in certain circumstances to platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

According to Section 230 of the law, social networks are generally not responsible for the content published by their usersBut they can participate in “blocking the good Samaritan”, such as removing obscene, harassing or violent content.

The executive order now states that this legal immunity does not apply if a social network edits content published by its users.



Twitter / @ realDonaldTrump Below, in blue, you can see the new Twitter tool.

It also indicates that immunity from “misleading” blocking of posts, including deletion of a text or photo, for reasons other than those described in a website’s terms of service should not be offered.

A draft executive order distributed Thursday also requested:

the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to explain what type of content blocking will be considered misleading or inconsistent with the terms and conditions of a service provider

a review of government advertising on social media sites and whether those platforms impose point-based restrictions

the restoration of the «technology bias reporting tool»Of the White House that allows citizens to denounce unfair treatment by social networks

Analysis by Anthony Zurcher

BBC News, Washington

Donald Trump promised “great action” in response to Twitter’s decision to add a fact-checking message to two of his posts.

While his announcement of an executive order was loaded with rhetoric – he accused social media companies of being monopolies that threaten freedom of expression – it will be a long process before the decree becomes a real action, big or not.

Independent government agencies will have to review federal law, enact new regulations, vote on them, and then, in all likelihood, defend them in court.

By the time it is all over, the November presidential elections could have come and gone.

That explains why Trump is also pushing for new legislation in Congress, a more direct way to change US policy. towards social media companies.

However, the true purpose of the president’s order may be symbolic.

At the very least, the move will make Twitter think twice before trying to moderate or verify the posts on the president’s account.

The president trusts Twitter to spread his message without the filter from the main media.

If Twitter itself begins to weaken one of its favorite communication tools, Trump is sending a message that he will reject it and, at the very least, make things uncomfortable for the company.

What have been the reactions?

Twitter, which is repeatedly mentioned in the draft executive order, declined to comment.

Previously, however, the company’s chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, responded to criticism of fact-checking policies in a series of publications in which he assumed responsibility for the measure.



The Facebook creator questioned the decision.

«We will continue to report incorrect or disputed information about elections worldwide“, he claimed.

YouTube, owned by Google, did not immediately react.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that censoring a social media platform would not be the “right reflection” for a government concerned with censorship.

Experts from the conservative Cato Institute, meanwhile, warned that the executive order could have unintended consequences.

“In the long run, this conservative campaign against social media companies could have a devastating effect on freedom of expression,” said Matthew Feeney, an analyst at Cato.

In his view, changing the Communications Decency Act to “impose political neutrality on social media companies” could lead to platforms being filled with “legal content that they would otherwise like to remove,” such as pornography, violent images and racism.

“Or they would examine the content to an extent that would kill the free flow of information on social media that we are used to today,” he added.

Feeney considered the draft executive order to be a “disaster”, But it could be politically popular in the run-up to the presidential elections.

