Trump and Melania Throw Easter Day Party



It is the first year the Trumps did not celebrate Easter in the White House.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald trump and the former first lady Melania Trump They spent Easter in Florida, where they first attended mass and then a large egg hunt party at Mar-a-Lago.

The couple were at Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where the pastor Todd Mullins mentioned them during his sermon.

“It is also our privilege, my privilege, to welcome the President and Mrs. Trump today as well.”Mullins said. The couple received applause and they responded with greetings and smiles.

It is not clear what the social distance rules are in that temple before COVID-19.

Donald Trump and Melania are given a round of applause at Easter Sunday church service in Palm Beach before joining the grandchildren for an egg hunt at Mar-a-Lago- pic.twitter.com/ILaKuD4NW7 – Blanche Victoria (@tammytabby) April 5, 2021

The Trumps returned to Mar-a-Lago, where they joined a meeting with Donald Trump Jr., their five children, their current partner. Kimberly Guilfoyle; in addition to Eric trump, Lara Trump and his son and daughter.

Trump Jr. shared a photo his father took with some of his grandchildren.

The former first lady sent “blessings to all” for Easter Sunday.

Sending Easter blessings to everyone! – MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) April 4, 2021

In the shared images you cannot see Barron, but a report from the Daily Mail indicates that the youngest of the Trumps was present at the celebration.