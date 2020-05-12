Trump and his campaign team differ on voting by mail. While the president says he encourages fraud, his aides are campaigning for people to vote by mail.

Miami World /Telemundo

Although US President Donald Trump claims that voting by mail is conducive to fraud and “cheats,” his reelection campaign and allied states are trying to launch operations to help their constituents deposit as well. your vote.

Through its alliance with the Republican National Committee, the president’s campaign is training volunteers in the ins and outs of postal and absentee voting and sending messages and emails to his supporters to remind them to send their ballots.

In Wisconsin, which will hold a special election for Congress on Tuesday, Trump and his campaign team last week posted a reminder on Twitter: “Ask to vote absentee until 5:00 PM TONIGHT!”

In other elections, the message would have been seen as a standard initiative to mobilize the electorate.

But in the coronavirus era, it points to a problem for Republicans: How to follow Trump’s lead and oppose voting by mail without falling behind the Democrats, who are embracing the practice as the safest way to vote during a pandemic. ?

The response of the Trump campaign is to continue promoting voting by mail options, although some of the formulas used raise questions.

The campaign said it puts the limit on a totally mail-in election, where each voter automatically receives a ballot. This practice is “an invitation to fraud,” team spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

Vote-by-mail states have reported no significant fraud.

“While we strongly disagree with the malicious Democratic attempt to get more ballots by mail, we have an obligation to our voters to inform them of what the law is in their state and what their options are,” added Murtaugh.

This stance is taken amid indications that Republicans may be at a disadvantage in ensuring that their voters who feel insecure in a polling place have easy access to options by mail.

Democrats carried out a strong absentee campaign in last month’s Wisconsin state election, and won a disputed race to the Supreme Court.

The party is now seeking to replicate its operations in a series of primaries in June with an eye toward the November presidential ones. On the other hand, several officials from Democratic areas have decided to facilitate absentee voting.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, announced Friday that the state’s 20.6 million voters will receive ballots in the mail before Election Day.