President Donald Trump will shortly announce when to reopen the US economy, closed by the COVID-19 pandemic

U.S.- The president of U.S, Donald trump, criticized the media that assure that it is the decision of the governors lift the measures that limit the economic activity and not from the president or the federal government.

“In order to create conflict and confusion, some of the false media say that it is the decision of the governors open states, not that of the President of the U.S and the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect, “he published on his Twitter account about the decision to restart the economy.

…. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

Trump ruled that such a view is “wrong” as it is a competence of the President “for many good reasons.” However, he has been willing to work closely with governors and in advance that, after these contacts, will announce shortly of the decision.

“It is the President’s decision, and for many good reasons. That said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision of mine, in conjunction with the governors and the contribution of others, will be taken soon! “, he finished.

Shares had little reaction to the tweet as the S&P 500 still fell around 2%.

(With information from Investing)