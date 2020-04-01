WASHINGTON, Apr 1 (.) – United States President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is discussing a plan to stop flights to areas of the country most affected by the coronavirus, as he struggles to contain a pandemic that is expected to kill at least 100,000 people in the world’s largest economy.

“We are certainly looking at it, but once you do, you really are holding back a much-needed industry,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House.

(Report by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom; Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)